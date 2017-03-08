Calendar » Activate!

March 8, 2017 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

Sing, knit and write your heart out! MCASB is proud to host bi-weekly rehearsal meetings for the Santa Barbara "reSisters Choir" and offers accompanying programming in March and April: a teaching artist will be on site to facilitate the knitting of (pink) "pussy hats" to adorn the singers during their performances at rallies and marches, and opportunities to write letters of empowerment are provided.

Developed in immediate response to the current state of unrest and discomfort in the US, this special program encourages Santa Barbara community members to creatively channel their pursuits to defend what matters most to them (i.e. the NEA, NEH, public education, equal rights). ACTIVATE! provides materials for participants to knit hats (in the tradition of the feminist "pussy hats" created for the January women's march), make protest signs, flags, and write letters while coming together in solidarity.

The #ICANTKEEPQUIET project is dedicated to celebrating our unique voices and identities, in an effort to break the cycles of oppression perpetuated by today's media.

Contact: Sarah Klooster- [email protected]