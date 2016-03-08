Calendar » Active Aging with Low Vision: Focus on Nutrition and Cooking

March 8, 2016 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Join Braille Institute Santa Barbara for an exciting morning of demonstrations and useful information on nutrition and kitchen safety for people facing progressive and permanent vision loss. This event is also open to friends and family of people facing permanent vision loss. It is part of the Braille Institute’s Active Aging with Low Vision free community education series.

Presenters include keynote speaker John La Puma, M.D., author and celebrity chef; Jennifer Swatzentruber, registered dietician and certified diabetic educator and Lynn Dubinsky, Aging in Place and Education Manager at Braille Institute, as they discuss mindfulness in the kitchen and adaptive cooking techniques. Dr. La Puma will give a cooking demonstration and will work with Braille Institute staff to highlight ways that people stay safe in the kitchen as their vision changes.

Q&A to follow panel discussion.

RSVP: Visit www.brailleinstitute.org/santabarbara.html or by phone at 1-800-BRAILLE (272-4553)

Refreshments will be provided.

About Braille Institute

Braille Institute is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate barriers to a fulfilling life caused by blindness and severe sight loss. It serves tens of thousands of people of all ages each year through a broad range of educational, social and recreational programs and services designed to help people of all ages with vision loss lead enriched and fulfilling lives. Funded entirely by private donations, all services are completely free-of-charge. Braille Institute Santa Barbara is online at www.brailleinstitute.org/santabarbara, on Facebook (BrailleInstitute) and Twitter (@BrailleInst).