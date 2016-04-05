Calendar » Active Aging with Low Vision: Focus on Technology and Low Vision

April 5, 2016 from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Join Braille Institute Santa Barbara for an afternoon of useful information on the newest technologies to support those facing permanent vision loss. The event is part of the Braille Institute’s Active Aging with Low Vision free community education series.

Keynote speaker, health technology pioneer Yulun Wang, Ph.D., Chairman & CEO of InTouch Health, will speak about the vital role of technology advancements for those with sight loss. Expert panelists will discuss the future of technology for those facing progressive and permanent vision loss, followed by technology demonstrations as well as a question and answer session.

RSVP: Visit www.brailleinstitute.org/santabarbara.html or by phone at 1-800-BRAILLE (272-4553)

Refreshments will be provided.

About Braille Institute

Braille Institute is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate barriers to a fulfilling life caused by blindness and severe sight loss. It serves tens of thousands of people of all ages each year through a broad range of educational, social and recreational programs and services designed to help people of all ages with vision loss lead enriched and fulfilling lives. Funded entirely by private donations, all services are completely free-of-charge. Braille Institute Santa Barbara is online at www.brailleinstitute.org/santabarbara, on Facebook (BrailleInstitute) and Twitter (@BrailleInst).