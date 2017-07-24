Calendar » Activism And Entrepreneurship Camp

July 24, 2017 from 9:00am - 3:00pm

Still looking for something meaningful and fun for your teen to participate in this Summer?

Global Good Impact and Impact Hub will host a Teen Activism and Entrepreneurship Camp July 24 to 28 for youngsters ages 12 to 17.

Learn the skills to start your own business or lead an organizing effort around your cause. Visit innovative local nonprofits, startups, businesses and governmental entities and engage with local and national leaders across diverse fields. Hear business start up stories, how leaders overcome fear and failure and grow to thrive in challenging conditions and ultimately make positive change in the world. Learn the art of communicating your message, fundraising and building a business or project around something you’re passionate about.

Cost is $595. The camp is at Impact Hub Santa Barbara, 1117 State St., July 24 to 28 from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. For more information, see https://globalgoodimpact.com/projects/activismentrepreneurshipteencamp/

or contact Robin Elander, program director at (805) 216-1223 or [email protected]

www.globalgoodimpact.com

