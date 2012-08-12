Calendar » Acupuncture Relax-a-thon

August 12, 2012 from 12:00pm - 4:00pm

Ever wanted to try acupuncture? Want to support CALM while taking much needed time to de-stress? Come to the Downtown Community Acupuncture/CALM Benefit Relax-a-thon. On Sunday, August 12th from Noon to 4:00p.m. attendees will be given a calming (of course!) acupuncture treatment in DCA’s community treatment room using acupuncture points that soothe the nervous system and relieve stress.