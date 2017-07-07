Calendar » AD&A Museum, UCSB Summer Exhibitions 2017 Opening Reception

July 7, 2017 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Clocks and Clouds: The Architecture of Escher GuneWardena The Art, Design, & Architecture Museum presents Clocks and Clouds: The Architecture

of Escher GuneWardena, a mid-career survey of the firm founded in Los Angeles by

Frank Escher and Ravi GuneWardena in 1997.

Nell Campbell: About Face This museum presentation includes images from some of Campbell's well-known series including Cuba and New Orleans Mardi Gras. It also highlights early photographs of family, friends, and migrant workers from her time as a staff photographer with Cesar Chavez, hunters from Louisiana, and activists at the recent Women's March in Los Angeles. About Face is complemented by work by other photographers whose practices resonate with the artist's including Ansel Adams, Dorothea Lange, and Walker Evans.

Nell Campbell: About Face is presented concurrently with another exhibition of her work at the Channing Peake Gallery.

Body Matters: Contemporary Art from the Collection Drawn primarily from the AD&A Museum Collections, Body Matters: Contemporary Art from the Collection brings together a selection of works by artists who have mined their own bodies in order to express some aspect of what it is like to be a human organism.

The Art of Looking: Pattern and Texture The Art of Looking includes ceramics, collages, baskets, textiles, drawings, masks, paintings, photographs, and prints from the Museum’s holdings. With an emphasis on pattern and texture, this eclectic assortment of works, ranging in age from the 13th century to 2015.

Summer exhibitions opening reception: July 7, 2017 5:30pm - 7:30pm

On view July 8 - August 20, 2017

www.museum.ucsb.edu for all museum, exhibitions, events info.