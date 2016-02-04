Calendar » Adam Grant

February 4, 2016 from 7:30pm

“Originals is one of the most important and captivating books I have ever read.” – Sheryl Sandberg



“An insightful, wonderfully new take on the world from one of my favorite thinkers.” – Malcom Gladwell



Adam Grant, “one of the world’s top 40 business professors under 40” (Poets and Quants), is a top-rated professor at University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. His widely-acclaimed book Give and Take: Why Helping Others Drives Our Success has been lauded by the likes of Oprah and Arianna Huffington. His new book, Originals, delves into success stories that span business, politics, sports and entertainment to explore the choice to battle conformity, buck outdated traditions and champion ideas that go against the grain.