Calendar » Adams Book Night - Chaucer’s

November 17, 2016 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm



Location: Chaucer's--3321 State St. 25% of all proceeds benefit Adams School



Chris Robertson will be at Chaucer's Books this Thursday, November 17th from 7:00 - 9:00 pm talking story + autographing his books. Chris Robertson is just a big kid at heart who happens to write and draw Children's Picture Books. His new books, "Giraffes Ruin Everything" by Heidi Schulz from Bloomsbury Publishing and "Where Do Pants Go?" by Rebecca Van Slyke from Sterling both debuted in Spring '16. His book, "Harry and the Hot Lava" speaks directly to the imagination of a child, while "My Yellow Umbrella" hit the #1 spot on Amazon's Bestseller list for Baby & Toddler Color Books, Bedtime and Dreaming and Children's Game Books. Chris's whimsical cartoon style feels light-hearted and carefree which seems to perfectly match his humorous writing style.



25% of all proceeds will go to support Adams School programs and events. This includes the purchase of gift certificates which make great gifts. Start your holiday shopping early.



At the Book Fair:

 Meet Chris Robertson who will be talking story + autographing his books

 Support Adams School--25% of all proceeds will go to support school programs and events

 Gift Certificates--a great way to say "Thank You," or "Happy Birthday"

 Opportunity to donate a book to the Adams School Library - contribute to the education of our youth - a gift that lasts a lifetime

 Book Clubs--come choose your next book