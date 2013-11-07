Calendar » Adams School Book Fair - Children’s Author Alexis O’Neill

November 7, 2013 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Adams School Book Fair at Chaucer's

Thursday November 07, 2013

07:00 PM

Come meet children's book author Alexis O'Neill at the Adams

School Book Fair! 25% of all proceeds go to benefit the school.

Location: Chaucer's - 3321 State St.

Time: 7-9 pm

Author Alexis O’Neill is best known for her lively, award-winning “bully” book, The Recess Queen, a children’s choice nominee in 12 states, top choice in two, and a conversation-starter for kids across the country at the opening of each school year. Her other books include The Kite That Bridged Two Nations, Loud Emily, Estela’s Swap and The Worst Best Friend, and she has written for numerous children’s magazines. Visit www.alexisoneill.com for more information.

At the Book Fair:

- Meet Alexis O'Neill, who will be autographing her books

- Support Adams School--25% of all proceeds will go to support school

programs and events

- Gift Certificates--a great way to say "Thank You," or "Happy Birthday"

- Opportunity to donate a book to the Adams School Library - contribute

to the education of our youth - a gift that lasts a lifetime

- Book Clubs--come choose your next book