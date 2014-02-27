Calendar » Adams School Book Fair - Children’s Book Author Bruce Hale

February 27, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Come join local favorite, Bruce Hale as he signs his newest book, Clark the Shark!

Clark is a shark with zing, bang, and boom. Clark zooms into school, crashes through the classroom, and is rowdy at recess. Clark loves lifebut when his enthusiasm is too much for his friends, Clark's teacher, Mrs. Inkydink, helps him figure out a way to tone it down. Clark the Shark celebrates boisterous enthusiasmand knowing when it's time for indoor voices! Born near Los Angeles and currently living in Santa Barbara, Bruce Hale has written nearly 20 books. Before becoming a full time writer Hale had a variety of jobs including deejay, gardener and actor. He also lived briefly in Hawaii, inspiring the setting for his books featuring Moki the Gecko. When not writing, Hale is often speaking at schools all over the country. Hale has also taught writing workshops at several colleges and universities and in 1998 received a grant to teach and study in Thailand.

School Book Fair! 25% of all proceeds go to benefit the school.

At the Book Fair:

- Meet Bruce Hale, who will be autographing his books

- Support Adams School--25% of all proceeds will go to support school

programs and events

- Gift Certificates--a great way to say "Thank You," or "Happy Birthday"

- Opportunity to donate a book to the Adams School Library - contribute

to the education of our youth - a gift that lasts a lifetime