Calendar » Adams School Book Fair - Children’s Book Author Lee Wardlaw

February 28, 2013 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Award-winning children's book author Lee Wardlaw will read, discuss and autograph copies of her newest books and family favorites. Lee's books will include WON TON -A CAT TALE TOLD IN HAIKU, which received the 2102 Lee Bennnet Hopkins Children's Poetry Award ; and her novel 101 WAYS TO BUG YOUR FRIENDS AND ENEMIES, winner of the Forward National Literature Award for Humor. 25% of all proceeds will benefit Adams Elementary School. Free bookmarks and other fun giveaways. Everyone welcome. FREE.