Calendar » Adams School Book Night at Chaucer’s

November 20, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location: Chaucer's--3321 State St. 25% of all proceeds benefit Adams School



Joyce Johnson will be at Chaucer's Books this Thursday, November 20th from 7:00 - 9:00 pm talking story + playing and autographing her games. Multi-award winning card and board game designer, Joyce Johnson, loves to invent and play games! With over 14 years in the toy industry, Joyce has 40 games published to date, including many co-inventions such as In A Pickle which has sold over a million copies. Other games include Sturdy Birdy, Cartoon It!, Stack Up!, What's It?, Say the Word, Get the Picture, Treasure Trax, and many more. Joyce will play and autograph her games and talk about the toy industry including how to become a card and board game designer. A Santa Barbara local, Joyce's purpose to "spread joy and laughter to the world" shines brightly

through her career and everyday life.



25% of all proceeds will go to support Adams School programs and events. This includes the purchase of gift certificates which make great gifts. Start your holiday shopping early.



At the Book Fair:

 Meet Joyce Johnson who will be playing + autographing her games

 Support Adams School--25% of all proceeds will go to support school programs and events

 Gift Certificates--a great way to say "Thank You," or "Happy Birthday"

 Opportunity to donate a book to the Adams School Library - contribute to the education of our youth - a gift that lasts a lifetime

 Book Clubs--come choose your next book