Calendar » ADaPT Fest 2013: Barbara Mahler Master Class

July 24, 2013 from 9:30 am - 11:30 am

ADaPT Fest 2013: Master Class with New York based artist Barbara Mahler in Klein Technique™. Barbara Mahler is an ongoing faculty member with Movement Research, NYC since 2004, and ongoing Guest Artist at the School for Contemporary Dance in Copenhagen, Denmark (1994-present). Class Description & Registraion: http://www.adaptfest.com/MahlerMasterClass