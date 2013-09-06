Calendar » ADaPT Fest 2013: Cut the Edge Performance Installation

September 6, 2013 from 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

The ADaPT Fest returns to the United States after its second installment in Vienna, AUSTRIA, Join us for this opportunity in a life time! Experimental evening of music, dance, performance art, installation, visual art, performance installation and film by artists from Europe, SoCal, New York and Santa Barbara. ARTISTS PARTICIPATING IN THE FESTIVAL http://www.adaptfest.com/2013-participants Tickets via Eventbrite http://adaptfestcuttheedge2.eventbrite.com/ photo by Dale Peterson