Calendar » ADaPT Fest 2013: Raving Jaynes Listening in Improvisation” MASTER CLASS

July 27, 2013 from 9:30 am - 11:00 am

Master Class with New York based artists The Raving Jaynes - Jamie Graham and Amy Larimer “Listening in Improvisation”. Class uses techniques from dance improvisation and comedy improvisation as well as concepts from Alexander Technique to explore how listening to what’s happening in the present, can move us forward into the unknown. No previous experience is necessary. REGISTRATION: http://adaptfestravingjaynesclass.eventbrite.com/#