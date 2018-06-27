Calendar » Adaptive Leadership in a Changing Landscape

June 27, 2018 from 8:30am - 11:30am

Adaptive Leadership in a Changing Landscape

SurfMedia Communications

Central Coast nonprofit leaders, Development Directors and Board Members - join international speaker, trainer and author Tai Sunnanon, and event host Marybeth Carty, for an informative and inspiring workshop on Wednesday, June 27. Adaptive Leadership in a Changing Landscape will give you the tools, resources and insights you need to successfully steer your team through the challenges ahead. Presented by SurfMedia Communications.

Tai Sunnanon is CEO of the strategic insights group and acclaimed expert in social responsibility, entrepreneurship and adaptive leadership. He is the founder of three nonprofits in the education and health sectors. He holds a BA from UCLA, and completed his doctoral coursework at Harvard University, where he also earned his MPP and EdM degrees. Sunnanon speaks seven languages and served in the Peace Corps.

Sunnanon has consulted and guided organizations including: United Nations · MasterCard Foundation · UCLA · Silicon Valley Nonprofit Consortium · Harvard University

Practical Tools, Resources, and Insights

Five Stages of Organizational Growth: Where Do You Fall and How Do You Get to the Next Level?

National Trends in Nonprofits and Local Applications

Leveraging Your Strategic Plan for Actionable Outcomes and Increased Income

Defining and Aligning Leadership & Board Roles

Plus – Adaptive Leadership Action Plan Toolkit

The event is hosted by Marybeth Carty.

8:00 am: Doors open for registration and continental breakfast

8:30 - 11:30 am: Workshop

Space is limited. Tickets are $125 each, or $100 if you pre-register by May 15.

*Please note: Event is on the 2nd floor of the Narrative Loft. Stairs only, no elevator at the Narrative Loft.

Date: Wednesday, June 27, 2018

Time: 8:30am – 11:30am

Location: The Narrative Loft, 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez #240, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Cost: $125; $100 if purchased by May 15

Contact: Tickets and more information at https://www.surfmedia.com/workshop