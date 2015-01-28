Calendar » Adaptive Thinking for the Modern Web

January 28, 2015 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Over two decades into the practice of website development, the ever-present tension remains between design vs. programming, aesthetics vs. practicality, left brain vs. right brain. Resolving that tension in order to complete projects has taken many forms, the most successful always boiling down to “are we moving toward the goal, or moving away from it?“ Agile web development dives right in to get the job done, fostering improvisation and communication between creative colleagues to eliminate mental and procedural obstacles blocking the finish line.



Join AIGA SB for a presentation on an agile, adaptive approach to web development by Mike Wald, Chief Business Development Officer at Oniracom. Learn about defining project scope, using stock vs. original assets, giving and receiving constructive criticism, valuing crossover skills, using helpful tools like FontAwesome or jQuery, and how users interact with designs.



LOCATION/DATE/TIME

Oniracom, 720 E. Haley St., Santa Barbara

Wednesday, January 28, 2015

6:00pm-8:00pm



COST

Members & students with valid ID: $8.00.

Non-Members: $15.00. Designers who bring their developer with them (or vice versa!) get both in for the member price!