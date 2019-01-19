Calendar » Adderley January Workshops

January 19, 2019 from 12 pm, 1:30 pm, 3:00 pm & 4:30 pm

Students from the Adderley School for the Performing Arts present musical theater performances as a culmination of their recent workshop training.

TIMES: Saturday, January 19 at 12:00 P.M.

TIMES: Saturday, January 19 at 1:30 P.M.

TIMES: Saturday, January 19 at 3:00 P.M.

TIMES: Saturday, January 19 at 4:30 P.M.

TICKETS: $33 VIP, $23 general, $18 children, $18 groups of 10 or more (please call or visit the box office to arrange group tickets)



All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408