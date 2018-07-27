Calendar » Adderley July Workshop Performance

July 26, 2018 from 6:00 pm

Students from the Adderley School for the Performing Arts present musical theater performances as a culmination of their recent workshop training.

TIMES: Thursday, July 26 at 6:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $33 VIP, $23 general, $18 children, $18 groups of 10 or more for a single performance (contact the box office for group ticket)

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408