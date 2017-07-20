Adderley July Workshops
Students from the Adderley School for the Performing Arts present musical theater performances as a culmination of their recent workshop training.
TIMES: Thursday, July 20, at 6:00 P.M.
TIMES Thursday, July 20, at 8:00 P.M.
TICKETS: $33 VIP, $23 general, $18 children
All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.
BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)
- Website: https://centerstagetheater.secure.force.com/ticket/#details_a0S37000004JQckEAG
