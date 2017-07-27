Calendar » Adderley July Workshops 2

July 27, 2017 from 6:30pm - 8pm

Students from the Adderley School for the Performing Arts present musical theater performances as a culmination of their recent workshop training.

TIMES: Thursday, July 27, at 5:00 P.M.

TIMES Thursday, July 27, at 6:30 P.M.

TICKETS: $33 VIP, $23 general, $18 children

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)

PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE