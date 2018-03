Calendar » Adderley May Workshops

May 21, 2017 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

Students from the Adderley School for the Performing Arts present musical theater performances as a culmination of their recent workshop training.

TIMES: Saturday, May 20, at 2:30 P.M

TIMES: Saturday, May 20, at 4:00 P.M

TIMES: Sunday, May 21, at 5:30 P.M

TIMES: Sunday, May 21, at 7:00 P.M

TICKETS: $33 VIP, $23 general, $18 children. Group rates available for groups of 10 or more attending a single performance, contact the box office to arrange.

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)

