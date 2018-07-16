Calendar » Addressing Youth Violence and Suicide in Santa Barbara County

July 16, 2018 from 9:00am - 3:00pm

Summit on Youth Safety and Wellness Presented bySouth Coast Task Force on Youth Safety

Open to the Public, Registration Required for Event Held July 16 in Downtown Santa Barbara

In response to national and local threats of violence at schools and the rising rates of suicide among adolescents, the South Coast Task Force on Youth Safety (SCTFYS) is holding a summit to address the top issues around youth safety and wellness in the local community. The organizers are providing a forum for youth, parents, educators, physical and mental health professionals, social service providers, law enforcement and others to engage in solution-based discussions to promote youth safety and wellness. Topics to be covered at the Summit - held on Monday in downtown Santa Barbara - are school safety, suicide prevention, human trafficking, and other youth challenges and community concerns in Santa Barbara County. Keynote speaker Jerry Tello, noted author and educator on preventing youth violence and strengthening families will open the Summit, followed by an overview from Saul Serrano, Coordinator of the South Coast Task Force on Youth Safety, with local data and trends affecting youth throughout the region. Afternoon breakout sessions will address a range of subjects including School Safety Strategies, suicide prevention, and stopping the commercial sexual-exploitation of children in the County. A highlight of the Summit is a presentation by a diverse panel of local young people who will offer their first-hand account of issues that affect their everyday life, and will discuss their unique perspective on local resources and accessibility