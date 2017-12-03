Calendar » Adeflos Ensemble presents: Yule Britannia! British Choral Music for Yuletide

December 3, 2017 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

Days growing colder and nights growing darker -- here come the holidays! This year, the Adelfos Ensemble's holiday program will feature Christmas carols and music from the land of Christmas puddings, Christmas pantomimes, and Father Christmas: Great Britain. With a selection ranging from medieval carols to recent choral arrangements, rollicking wassailing songs to gentle lullabies to favorite sing-alongs, there will be something for almost any listener to delight in.



Our Sunday performance in Santa Barbara will be followed by a reception. Come mingle with the singers over desserts and holiday beverages!



There will be two performances to choose from: Saturday December 2 at 5:00 pm at the Ventura Seventh-Day Adventist Church (6300 Telephone Rd, Ventura, CA 93003), and Sunday December 3 at 3:00 pm at Trinity Episcopal Church (1500 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101). Suggested donation at the door of $20 general admission, $15 students or senior citizens over 65.



For more information please visit www.AdelfosEnsemble.org