Adelfos Ensemble—Pieta: Choral Laments
PIETA: CHORAL LAMENTS FOR HOLY WEEK AND BEYOND
Sunday, March 20th 3:30pm
Trinity Episcopal Church
1500 State Street (State and Micheltorena)
Adelfos Ensemble, with always-intriguing programming crafted by Artistic Director, Temmo Korisheli, will explore the tropes of lament and elegy in choral music drawn from the worlds of noble courts, Scriptural history, and Holy Week liturgies, including compositions by Palestrina, Gesualdo, Pablo Casals, Jehan Mouton,
Thomas Weelkes, and others.
Donation at the door: suggested $20/general and $15/students & seniors (65+).
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: March 20, 2016 3:30pm - 5:00pm
- Price: 15-20
- Location: Trinity Episcopal Church
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/198453003847825/