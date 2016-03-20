Calendar » Adelfos Ensemble—Pieta: Choral Laments

March 20, 2016 from 3:30pm - 5:00pm

PIETA: CHORAL LAMENTS FOR HOLY WEEK AND BEYOND

Sunday, March 20th 3:30pm

Trinity Episcopal Church

1500 State Street (State and Micheltorena)

Adelfos Ensemble, with always-intriguing programming crafted by Artistic Director, Temmo Korisheli, will explore the tropes of lament and elegy in choral music drawn from the worlds of noble courts, Scriptural history, and Holy Week liturgies, including compositions by Palestrina, Gesualdo, Pablo Casals, Jehan Mouton, Thomas Weelkes, and others.

Donation at the door: suggested $20/general and $15/students & seniors (65+).