Calendar » Adelfos Ensemble Concert: Mirror of Heaven

October 5, 2014 from 3:00pm - 4:00pm

Join the Adelfos Ensemble on October 5 as we explore the music of two ‘Holy Minimalists,’ Sir John Tavener and Arvo Pärt. By turns lush, mysterious, meditative, and astringent, choral works such as Tavener’s “The Lamb” and “Song for Athene” and Pärt’s “Magnificat” and “Bogoroditse djevo” will be performed alongside instrumental selections featuring our guest artist, cellist Claudia Vanderschraaf. Don’t miss your opportunity to hear this beautiful and seldom-heard repertoire!

Sunday, October 5th at 3:00pm

Trinity Episcopal Church- 1500 State Street (State and Micheltorena)

$15 General Admission

$10 Students/Seniors



Tickets available at the door.