Adelfos Ensemble presents: Dream Worlds - Contemporary Music for Choir and Marimba

June 10, 2017 from 7:30pm - 9:00pm

Join the Adelfos Ensemble as we explore the rich, fantastical sound-worlds created by some of the most talented living composers writing today for voices in chorus. Adding an element of the exotic is our collaboration with LA-based marimba player Jonathan Palmquist, joining the choir on three pieces, as well as presenting a marimba solo (Eric Sammut's Rotation II). Other featured composers will include Marcus Paus of Norway (O magnum mysterium), Rihards Dubra of Latvia (Oratio), Paul Mealor of Wales (Now sleeps the crimson petal), Philip Glass of New York (Knee Play 3, from Einstein on the Beach), Sven-David Sandström of Sweden (Dona nobis pacem, from Missa brevis), and one of our finest local composers, John Biggs of Ventura (Epitaph; Birds).



$20 general admission/$15 students and seniors (65+) at the door.



This program is also being presented on June 11 in Santa Barbara at Trinity Episcopal Church (State and Micheltorena).