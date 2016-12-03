Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 1:04 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Adelfos Ensemble presents: Frohe Weihnachten! A Concert of German Christmas Music

December 3, 2016 from 3:30pm - 5:00pm

Adelfos Ensemble rings in the 2016 holiday season with a concert of festive and meditative a-cappella Christmas music and carols by German composers such as Brahms, Distler, Reger, and many others. 

Saturday, December 3 at 3:30 PM - 5 PM

Trinity Episcopal Church

1500 State St, Santa Barbara, California 93101 (State and Micheltorena)

Tickets available at the door: $20 general admission, $15 students & seniors (65+).

 

