Adelfos Ensemble presents: Frohe Weihnachten! A Concert of German Christmas Music
December 3, 2016 from 3:30pm - 5:00pm
Adelfos Ensemble rings in the 2016 holiday season with a concert of festive and meditative a-cappella Christmas music and carols by German composers such as Brahms, Distler, Reger, and many others.
Saturday, December 3 at 3:30 PM - 5 PM
Trinity Episcopal Church
1500 State St, Santa Barbara, California 93101 (State and Micheltorena)
Tickets available at the door: $20 general admission, $15 students & seniors (65+).
- Organizer/Sponsor: Adelfos Ensemble
- Price: $15-20
- Website: http://adelfosensemble.org/
- Sponsors: Adelfos Ensemble