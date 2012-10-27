Calendar » Adobe Days

October 27, 2012 from 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Have a hand in history as you mix and mold adobe and learn the fascinating story of this ancient building material. Help rebuild Santa Barbara's birthplace, one brick at a time. We need 6,800 adobe bricks to complete the Presidio Northwest Corner Reconstruction Project. Discover the beauty and durability of this traditional building method and one of Santa Barbara’s most distinctive architectural features.