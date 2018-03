Calendar » Adobe Houses: Home of Sun and Earth

May 11, 2017 from 5:30 PM - 7:00pm

Join us for a talk to introduce this new book. For tickets click HERE.

Architects, designers, builders, and homeowners today look to adobe for its simple, utilitarian features and to emulate the charm of a romanticized past. Adobe Houses presents homes and gardens ranging from Casa Boronda, built in the early 1820’s in Monterey, to the contemporary expression of Casa del Oso, built in Santa Barbara in 2000.

About the speakers:

Kathryn Masson, an expert on California architecture and the book’s author, has written ten books that include California Style, Santa Barbara Style and California Splendor.

Dr. Jarrell Jackman, who wrote the book introduction, is an author and historian. He served as Executive Director of the Santa Barbara Trust For Historic Preservation for nearly thirty years.

Members are $20, Guests $25.

Reservation required.