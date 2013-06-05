Calendar » Adobes of Old Santa Barbara

June 5, 2013 from 11:00 am - 12:30 pm

Enjoy a virtual tour of the adobes of Old Santa Barbara with local attorney John Woodward. Paintings and rare historic photographs will take his audience back to an urban landscape that has long since vanished in a presentation enriched by the speaker's 40 years of research. Wednesday, June 5 at 11:00 am Complimentary for Museum Members - $10 Guests Reservation Required