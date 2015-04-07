Calendar » Adopt, Share Your Love

April 7, 2015 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

George Pet Shop and Love My Beach Dog are teaming up to support the Santa Barbara Humane Society with a fundraiser and dog adoption event. During the event Love My Beach Dog will be handing out their 100% natural and locally made jerky treats, as well as donating 50% of that day’s profits to the Santa Barbara Humane Society. George will be hosting the event as well as donating 15% of the day’s profits. The Santa Barbara Humane Society will be bringing dogs that are looking for their forever homes and to share their love.

We are proud to support the “adopt don’t shop” movement that is spreading across the nation by encouraging our community to share their love with the animals who need it the most. For more information please contact Jana Chan at 805.565.4777.