Calendar » Adult Art Studio Classes: Ceramics, Naturally

January 14, 2014 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Tuesdays, January 14 – March 18, 6 –9 pm

This 10-week program introduces participants to the techniques of throwing pottery from the wheel and experimenting with surface decoration and glazing techniques, inspired by original works by Alice Aycock and Michelle Stuart. Perfect for beginners, small group instruction and individual attention offer a memorable experience and rewarding results. Course includes all materials, firings, and a complimentary docent-led tour of the Museum.

Ridley-Tree Education Center at McCormick House

$400 Members/$485 Non-Members (pre-registration required)

To register, visit www.sbma.net/adultclasses.