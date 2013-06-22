Adult Fishing Workshop
At this workshop at the Neal Taylor Nature Center at Lake Cachuma,Expert Anglers will teach fishing fundamentals, and where to find the fish in the lake. There will be 7 different learning stations teaching casting techniques (spinner and fly), knots, trout (life cycle & behavior), bass, panfish and saltwater fishing (life cycle & behavior) as well as conservation and ecology. Everyone that is registered will also receive a goodie bag. Cost is just $10.00. Call 805-693-0691 NOW to register.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Fish & Game Commission
- Starts: June 22, 2013 8:45am - 12 noon
- Price: $10
- Location: Neal Taylor Nature Center at Lake Cachuma
