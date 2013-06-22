Calendar » Adult Fishing Workshop

June 22, 2013 from 8:45am - 12 noon

At this workshop at the Neal Taylor Nature Center at Lake Cachuma,Expert Anglers will teach fishing fundamentals, and where to find the fish in the lake. There will be 7 different learning stations teaching casting techniques (spinner and fly), knots, trout (life cycle & behavior), bass, panfish and saltwater fishing (life cycle & behavior) as well as conservation and ecology. Everyone that is registered will also receive a goodie bag. Cost is just $10.00. Call 805-693-0691 NOW to register.