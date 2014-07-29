Calendar » Adult & Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED

July 29, 2014 from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Red Cross Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED course incorporates the latest science and teaches students to recognize and care for a variety of first aid emergencies such as burns, cuts, scrapes, sudden illnesses, head, neck, back injuries, heat and cold emergencies and how to respond to breathing and cardiac emergencies to help victims of any age - adults (about 12 years and older) and pediatric (infants and children up to 12 years of age). Students who successfully complete this course will receive a certificate for Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED valid for two years. Recommended for teaching credentials, foster parents, or general knowledge. Advance registration required.