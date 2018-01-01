Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 9:16 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Adults Grieving the Death of a Sibling Support Group

October 14, 2015 from TBA, call for time

When a sibling dies, the world changes in a heartbeat. Hospice of Santa Barbara invites people grieving the loss of a brother or sister to its Adults Grieving the Death of a Sibling Support Group. This bereavement group will provide support and comfort for those suffering from the loss of a sibling.

Space is limited. Interested participants must complete registration before the first session begins. For more information, please call the intake coordinator at (805) 563-8820 ext. 110. No drop-ins please. 

This ongoing group session will be held on Wednesdays from Oct. 14-Dec. 16. Please call for time

 

Event Details

  • Price: free, but donations are accepted
  • Location: Hospice of Santa Barbara 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite #100,
 
 
 