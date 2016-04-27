Calendar » Advance Care Planning Community Workshop

April 27, 2016 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm

As part of their ongoing work to foster advance care planning conversations in the community, the Alliance for Living and Dying Well is pleased to announce they will hold an Advance Care Planning Community Workshop on April 27th from 1-3pm! This workshop will be held in the Club House at Maravilla- located at 5486 Calle Real. The Alliance for Living and Dying Well recommends using the Five Wishes process developed by Aging with Dignity to lead your conversation and help formulate the decisions you put into your Advanced Care Directive.

These workshops are FREE and open to the community, to encourage the public to complete their Advance Health Care Directives. For more information, please call (805) 845-5314 or to register online visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/advance-care-planning-community-workshop-at-maravilla-retirement-community-on-april-27-2016-tickets-20536817173