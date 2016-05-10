Calendar » Advance Care Planning Community Workshop

May 10, 2016 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

As part of their ongoing work to foster advance care planning conversations in the community, the Alliance for Living and Dying Well is pleased to announce they will hold several Advance Care Planning Community Workshops throughout the month of May! These workshops are FREE and open to the community to encourage the public to utilize the Five Wishes process and complete their Advance Health Care Directives.

Join the Alliance on May 10 at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, 602 E. Montecito St., (Community Room) from 4:00pm – 6:00pm for a workshop to start planning your end of life care. For more information and registration, call 805-845-5314 or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/advance-care-planning-community-workshop-at-visiting-nurse-and-hospice-care-on-may-10-2016-tickets-20715606938 to register online.