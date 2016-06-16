Calendar » Advance Care Planning Community Workshop

June 16, 2016 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

As part of their ongoing work to foster advance care planning conversations in the community, the Alliance for Living and Dying Well is pleased to announce they will hold several Advance Care Planning Community Workshops throughout the month of May! These workshops are FREE and open to the community, to encourage the public to utilize the Five Wishes process and complete their Advance Health Care Directives.

Join the Alliance on June 16 at Hospice of Santa Barbara (2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100) from 4-6 pm for a workshop to start planning your end of life care. For more information and registration, call 805-845-5314 or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/advance-care-planning-community-workshop-at-hospice-of-santa-barbara-on-june-16-2016-tickets-21565268298 to register online.