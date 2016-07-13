Calendar » Advance Care Planning Community Workshop

July 13, 2016 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

As part of their ongoing work to foster advance care planning conversations in the community, the Alliance for Living and Dying Well is pleased to announce they will hold several Advance Care Planning Community Workshops throughout the month of July! These workshops are FREE and open to the community, to encourage the public to utilize the Five Wishes process and complete their Advance Health Care Directives.

Join the Alliance on July 13 for an Advance Care Planning Community Workshop at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care (602 E. Montecito St. in the Community Room) from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. For more information and registration, call 805-845-5314 or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/advance-care-planning-community-workshop-at-visiting-nurse-and-hospice-care-on-july-13-2016-registration-25880249523 to register online.