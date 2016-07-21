Calendar » Advance Care Planning Community Workshop

July 21, 2016 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

As part of their ongoing work to foster advance care planning conversations in the community, the Alliance for Living and Dying Well is pleased to announce they will hold several Advance Care Planning Community Workshops throughout the month of July! These workshops are FREE and open to the community, to encourage the public to utilize the Five Wishes process and complete their Advance Health Care Directives.

Join the Alliance on July 21 for an Advance Care Planning Community Workshop at Hospice of Santa Barbara (2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100) from 4:00pm - 6:00 pm.. For more information and registration, call 805-845-5314 or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/advance-care-planning-community-workshop-at-hospice-of-santa-barbara-on-july-21-2016-registration-25880548417 to register online.