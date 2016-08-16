Calendar » Advance Care Planning Community Workshop

August 16, 2016 from 3:30pm - 5:30pm

As part of their ongoing work to foster advance care planning conversations in the community, the Alliance for Living and Dying Well is pleased to announce they will hold several Advance Care Planning Community Workshops throughout the month of August! These workshops are FREE and open to the community, to encourage the public to utilize the Five Wishes process and complete their Advance Health Care Directives.

Join the Alliance on August 16 for an Advance Care Planning Community Workshop at Valle Verde Retirement Community (900 Calle De Los Amigos) in the Community Room, from 3:30pm - 5:30pm. For more information and registration, call 805-845-5314 or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/advance-care-planning-community-workshop-at-valle-verde-retirement-community-on-august-16-2016-registration-26205924626 to register online.