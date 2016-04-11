Calendar » Advance Care Planning Community Workshop

April 11, 2016 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

As part of their ongoing work to foster advance care planning conversations in the community, the Alliance for Living and Dying Well is pleased to announce they will hold an Advance Care Planning Community Workshop on April 11th from 10am-12pm! This workshop will be held at Sansum Clinic – located at 215 Pesetas Lane in the 3rd Floor Conference Room. The Alliance for Living and Dying Well recommends using the Five Wishes process developed by Aging with Dignity to lead your conversation and help formulate the decisions you put into your Advanced Care Directive.

These workshops are FREE and open to the community, to encourage the public to complete their Advance Health Care Directives. For more information, please call (805) 845-5314 or to register online visit http://www.sansumclinic.org/body.cfm?id=25®istration=true&action=detail&ref=1586