April 19, 2016 from 3:30pm - 5:30pm

As part of their ongoing work to foster advance care planning conversations in the community, the Alliance for Living and Dying Well is pleased to announce they will hold an Advance Care Planning Community Workshop on April 19th from 3:30-5:30pm! This workshop will be held in the Community Room at Valle Verde Retirement Community- located at 900 Calle De Los Amigos. The Alliance for Living and Dying Well recommends using the Five Wishes process developed by Aging with Dignity to lead your conversation and help formulate the decisions you put into your Advanced Care Directive.

These workshops are FREE and open to the community, to encourage the public to complete their Advance Health Care Directives. For more information, please call (805) 845-5314 or to register online visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/advance-care-planning-community-workshop-at-valle-verde-retirement-community-on-april-19-2016-tickets-21321729868