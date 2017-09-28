Advanced Care Planning Chat & Breakfast
September 28, 2017 from 9:00am - 10:00am
Come join Hospice of Santa Barbara & the Health Access and Care Coordination Project team to learn more about Advanced Care Planning while enjoying a free breakfast!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Hospice of Santa Barbara, Health Access and Care Coordination Project
- Starts: September 28, 2017 9:00am - 10:00am
- Price: Free
- Location: Presidio Springs Community Room- 721 Laguna Street SB, CA 93101
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/HACCProject/
- Sponsors: Hospice of Santa Barbara, Health Access and Care Coordination Project