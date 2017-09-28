Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 7:19 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Advanced Care Planning Chat & Breakfast

September 28, 2017 from 9:00am - 10:00am

Come join Hospice of Santa Barbara & the Health Access and Care Coordination Project team to learn more about Advanced Care Planning while enjoying a free breakfast! 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Hospice of Santa Barbara, Health Access and Care Coordination Project
  • Starts: September 28, 2017 9:00am - 10:00am
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Presidio Springs Community Room- 721 Laguna Street SB, CA 93101
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/HACCProject/
  • Sponsors: Hospice of Santa Barbara, Health Access and Care Coordination Project
 
 
 