Advanced Care Plannning Community Workshop

March 7, 2017 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

The Alliance for Living and Dying Well hopes to encourage members of the Santa Barbara community to speak openly about the reality of death and to put their wishes about end-of-life care into words on paper in the form of an Advance Healthcare Directive. The Alliance offers monthly FREE Advance Care Planning Community workshops to help the community complete their directives, with trained facilitators who are dedicated to providing the most informative and relaxing experience for those planning for end-of-life care.

This Monday, March 6th, join us at Congregation B’nai B’rith (100 San Antonio Creek Rd) from 3-5pm as our members walk you through the advanced care directives and help you coordinate your treatment wishes, enhance the quality of your end-of-life care services, and eliminate the sense of isolation. For more information, call (805) 845- 5314 or register online here.