Advanced Care Plannning Community Workshop

April 10, 2017 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Two hours is all it takes to plan for your end-of-life care. Start this month off strong by joining us today on the 3rd Floor Conference Room at the Sansum Clinic (215 Pesetas Lane)from 10:00 a.m. to noon for help with completing your advanced care directive. For information and registration, call (866) 829-0909 or register here! https://calendar.sansumclinic.org/event/advance-directives-workshop-5/#viewfull