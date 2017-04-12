Calendar » Advanced Care Plannning Community Workshop

April 12, 2017 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

There is no better time to start planning for end-of-life care. If you missed the Advance Care Planning Community Workshop last Monday, join our assistants in the Community Room at the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care (602 E. Montecito St.) from 4:00-6:00 p.m. For more information and registration, call (805) 845-5314 or register here! http://bit.ly/2p6Ca6w