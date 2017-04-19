Calendar » Advanced Care Plannning Community Workshop

April 19, 2017 from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

If you are located closer to De La Vina Street, our Advance Care Planning Community Workshop will also be at the Garden Court (1116 De La Vina St.) today from 3:00-5:00 p.m. to help you or your family member complete your health care directive! For more information, please call (805) 845- 5314 or register here!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/advance-care-planning-community-workshop-at-garden-court-on-april-19-2017-registration-31761856568